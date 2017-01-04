THE KING: Check Out The Slick Trailer For Korean Period Thriller

Is there perhaps a touch of The Wolf Of Wall Street in Han Jae-rim's upcoming tale of power and political corruption, The King? Korean cinema has been diving deep into tales of corruption of late, perhaps mirroring the general political dissatisfaction of the nation these days, and the latest from the director of The Face Reader looks to be a very promising entry.

Born in a poor family, Tae-su learns that the power is the most important thing in life and decides to become a prosecutor, the biggest symbol of power in the 90’s. After entering the most prestigious law school, experiencing democratic resistance in Korea, Tae-su finally reaches his goal of becoming a prosecutor but his life is no better than a salary man. By chance, he joins a clique of the powerful prosecutors with wealth and authority. He finally gets a taste of a life of the top hierarchy, but as he enjoys the sweetness of supremacy, he also sees the cruel side of it.

Cho In-sung, Jung Woo-sung and Bae Seong-woo star. Take a look at the trailer below.