THE BAR: Watch The Riotous Trailer For Alex de la Iglesia's Latest

Spanish master of genre cinema Alex de la Iglesia is having himself a busy year with a pair of directorial efforts scheduled to release in 2017 with The Bar and Perfect Strangers both in the final stages of work. And with the first of those - The Bar - freshly announced to premiere in Berlin, now seems a good time to take a look at the riotous first trailer!

A bar on an average day at mid-morning. Long-standing regulars and strangers sidled up to the bar, sharing fried pastries and grilled ham and cheese sandwiches. Life goes on as normal until one customer exits and is shot in the middle of the deserted square. Inside, the group is stunned and only one of them decides to go out to help the downed man, promptly receiving a bullet himself.

Everyone tries to come up with an explanation for why nobody inside goesout to help the fallen men: there could be a madman shooting from therooftop. The square remains strangely empty and their phones have noservice. Amid the confusion, they discover that someone removed the bodies from the square without them noticing. At that point, their speculationsare unleashed, but soon one idea takes hold: What if the danger is inside? And what if the shots are to keep them from exiting the local and puttingthose outside in danger?

A film that reportedly started as a riff on Carpenter's Assault On Precinct 13 before taking one of Iglesia's patented left turns, this one looks like great fun. English subtitles included on the first trailer below and I'm including the latest Spanish release trailer after that as well.