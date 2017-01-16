Sundance Coverage Horror Movies Animation Musicals Hollywood Videos How ScreenAnarchy Works

Take an EXTRAORDINARY MISSION in Action-Packed Teaser

Managing Editor; Dallas, Texas, USA (@peteramartin)
Sign-In to Vote
Take an EXTRAORDINARY MISSION in Action-Packed Teaser

What is this movie about? It's right there in the English-language title: Extraordinary Mission.

The teaser may not have English titles, but its 30 seconds are filled with action that looks pretty solid. It was posted on YouTube by Hong Kong Cinema, a Russian-language site.

Apparently it's heading for release on April 1. We'll keep an eye out for more information. Meanwhile, watch the teaser below.

Sign-In to Vote
Screen Anarchy logo
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it.
actionExtraordinary Mission

More from Around the Web

  • cjohnston

    I. ................MMmmmm ~ S.OLD..

blog comments powered by Disqus
About ScreenAnarchy Contact ScreenAnarchy Privacy Policy User Agreement Advertise on ScreenAnarchy Community Guidelines
All content © 2004-2016 ScreenAnarchy LLC.