Sundance 2017 Preview: The Premieres

So far our Sundance Film Fest preview series has taken you on a tour of the US Dramatic, US World, and Next sections, as well as a brief stop in docu land for the US Docu, World Docu, and Docu Premieres. Today we're going to bound into the big (indie) cast, big (indie) budget, big (indie) filmmaker world of the Premieres. We'll be back tomorrow for one more stop.

Manifesto

Artist Julian Rosefeldt makes her feature directorial debut with this incredible-sounding movie that consists of Cate Blanchett delivering 13 different manifestoes as the original authors.



Sicario and Hell or High Water writer Taylor Sheridan makes his much anticipated directorial debut with this Jeremy Renner, Elizabeth Olsen, and Jon Bernthal-starring tale of a rookie FBI agent in trying to crack a murder case in the Wyoming wild.



Peter Dinklage stars as a man who gets his hands on a machine that can show us our unfiltered memories in Mark Palansky's film that co-stars Julia Ormond, Martin Donovan, Anton Yelchin, Henry Ian Cusick, and Evelyne Brochu



This late addition to the festival sees Drake Doremus re-team with Equals star Nicholas Hoult, this time adding Victoria star Laia Costa to the mix in this story of millennial relationships in the age of the hook up. Danny Huston, Courtney Eaton, Matthew Gray Gubler, and Albert Hammond Jr. also star.



Judd Apatow produced this comedic dramatization of Kumail Nanjiani's real life challenges of interracial coupledom. Zoe Kazan plays his real-life wife Emily Gordon and Michael Showalter follows up Hello My Name is Doris at the helm.



The afterlife is the subject of this big cast metaphysical thriller from The One I Love director Charlie McDowell. It stars Jason Segel, Rooney Mara, Robert Redford, Jesse Plemons, Riley Keough, and Ron Canada. Netflix is already on board.



Jon Hamm, Geena Davis, Lois Smith, and Tim Robbins star in Michael Almereyda's story about a woman spending her dying days with an A.I. version of her husband.



Jessica Williams of The Daily Show stars alongside Chris O'Dowd, Keith Stanfield, and Noël Wells in Jim Strouse's (Grace is Gone) NYC romcom. This film serves as the festivals (unofficial?) closing nighter.



Famed music video director and director of Arlington Road, Mark Pellington returns with his first film since the controversial I Melt With You. Shirley MacLaine, Amanda Seyfried, Anne Heche, Thomas Sadoski, and Philip Baker Hall star in this story of a retired businesswoman who hires a young writer to pen her biography.



Miguel Arteta (Cedar Rapids, Youth in Revolt) returns to Park City for this Mike White-written story of a dinner party turned particularly awkward. Salma Hayek and John Lithgow star.



Infinitely Polar Bear director Maya Forbes is back with this Jack Black-starring wacky true story about the king of Pennsylvania polka. The film also stars Jenny Slate, Jason Schwartzman, Jacki Weaver, and J.B. Smoove.



