Sundance 2017 Preview: The Premieres

Manifesto
Artist Julian Rosefeldt makes her feature directorial debut with this incredible-sounding movie that consists of Cate Blanchett delivering 13 different manifestoes as the original authors.
Premieres
Wind River
Sicario and Hell or High Water writer Taylor Sheridan makes his much anticipated directorial debut with this Jeremy Renner, Elizabeth Olsen, and Jon Bernthal-starring tale of a rookie FBI agent in trying to crack a murder case in the Wyoming wild.
Premieres
Rememory
Peter Dinklage stars as a man who gets his hands on a machine that can show us our unfiltered memories in Mark Palansky's film that co-stars Julia Ormond, Martin Donovan, Anton Yelchin, Henry Ian Cusick, and Evelyne Brochu
Premieres
Newness
This late addition to the festival sees Drake Doremus re-team with Equals star Nicholas Hoult, this time adding Victoria star Laia Costa to the mix in this story of millennial relationships in the age of the hook up. Danny Huston, Courtney Eaton, Matthew Gray Gubler, and Albert Hammond Jr. also star.
Premieres
The Big Sick
Judd Apatow produced this comedic dramatization of Kumail Nanjiani's real life challenges of interracial coupledom. Zoe Kazan plays his real-life wife Emily Gordon and Michael Showalter follows up Hello My Name is Doris at the helm.
Premieres
The Discovery
The afterlife is the subject of this big cast metaphysical thriller from The One I Love director Charlie McDowell. It stars Jason Segel, Rooney Mara, Robert Redford, Jesse Plemons, Riley Keough, and Ron Canada. Netflix is already on board.
Premieres
Marjorie Prime
Jon Hamm, Geena Davis, Lois Smith, and Tim Robbins star in Michael Almereyda's story about a woman spending her dying days with an A.I. version of her husband.
Premieres
The Incredible Jessica James
Jessica Williams of The Daily Show stars alongside Chris O'Dowd, Keith Stanfield, and Noël Wells in Jim Strouse's (Grace is Gone) NYC romcom. This film serves as the festivals (unofficial?) closing nighter.
Premieres
The Last Word
Famed music video director and director of Arlington Road, Mark Pellington returns with his first film since the controversial I Melt With You. Shirley MacLaine, Amanda Seyfried, Anne Heche, Thomas Sadoski, and Philip Baker Hall star in this story of a retired businesswoman who hires a young writer to pen her biography.
Premieres
Beatriz at Dinner
Miguel Arteta (Cedar Rapids, Youth in Revolt) returns to Park City for this Mike White-written story of a dinner party turned particularly awkward. Salma Hayek and John Lithgow star.
Premieres
The Polka King
Infinitely Polar Bear director Maya Forbes is back with this Jack Black-starring wacky true story about the king of Pennsylvania polka. The film also stars Jenny Slate, Jason Schwartzman, Jacki Weaver, and J.B. Smoove.
Premieres