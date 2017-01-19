Sundance Coverage Action Movies Weird Videos Dramas All Videos How ScreenAnarchy Works

Sundance 2017 Preview: Midnighters, Spotlight, and More

Festivals Editor; Los Angeles, California (@RylandAldrich)
The Sundance Film Festival kicks off today and we wrap our preview series with a look at the Midnight, Spotlight, and other remaining sections. For a refresher, go back and take a peek at our previews of the Narrative competitions, the documentaries, and the Premieres section. Enjoy the fest.

XX
Magnet is all set to release this awesome Todd Brown-produced all-female directed anthology with entries from Roxanne Benjamin (Southbound), Jovanka Vukovic (Captured Bird), Sofia Carrillo, Karyn Kusama (Girlfight), and the directorial debut of Annie Clark (aka musician St Vincent). Can't wait!

Midnight

