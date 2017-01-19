Sundance 2017 Preview: Midnighters, Spotlight, and More

The Sundance Film Festival kicks off today and we wrap our preview series with a look at the Midnight, Spotlight, and other remaining sections. For a refresher, go back and take a peek at our previews of the Narrative competitions, the documentaries, and the Premieres section. Enjoy the fest.

XX

Magnet is all set to release this awesome Todd Brown-produced all-female directed anthology with entries from Roxanne Benjamin (Southbound), Jovanka Vukovic (Captured Bird), Sofia Carrillo, Karyn Kusama (Girlfight), and the directorial debut of Annie Clark (aka musician St Vincent). Can't wait!



Midnight Bitch

Marianna Palka (Good Dick) directed this SpectreVision-produced film about a housewife on the brink who thinks she's a dog. Jason Ritter, Jaime King, Brighton Sharbino, Rio Mangini, Kingston Foster and Palka herself star.



Midnight Raw

Julia Ducournau has found nothing but love for her Cannes-premiering feature debut about a really rough veterinarian school. Focus World is bringing it to theaters soon.



Spotlight Reservoir Dogs

It has been 25 years since Quentin Tarantino's feature debut rocked audiences and helped really cement Sundance's place on the festival calendar. This screening will be followed by a chat with the man alongside Lawrence Bender.



From the Collection Kuso

It's FlyLo time in this wacko feature debut from the musician/artist that we discussed in this poster debut post. This one is gonna be crazy.



Midnight 78/52

Every Sundance midnight section has a documentary, and this year's is Alexandre O. Philippe's (The People vs George Lucas) breakdown of the shower scene in Psycho. That's 78 setups and 52 cuts, natch.



Midnight Bushwick

XYZ Films produced this Cooties follow-up from Jonathan Milott and Cary Murnion. It stars Dave Bautista, Brittany Snow, Angelic Zambrana, Jeremie Harris, Myra Lucretia Taylor, and Arturo Castro and tells the tale of what happens in one serene Brooklyn neighborhood when Texas decides it's time to secede.



Midnight Colossal

Nacho Vigalondo's kaiju/rom/fighter that stars Anne Hathaway and Jason Sudekis makes one more stop at Sundance before the company formerly known as Drafthouse brings it out.



Spotlight Bad Day for the Cut

Chris Baugh makes his directorial debut with this Northern Irish revenge thriller. Not a bad place to make it.



Midnight Killing Ground

Damien Power's violent Aussie thriller asks what you would do if you found an abandoned camp site with a toddler. This is his first feature.



Midnight The Little Hours

Jeff Baena returns for his third Sundance feature (Life After Beth, Joshy) with his story of medieval nuns going nuts when a new hunk comes to the convent. Alison Brie, Dave Franco, Kate Micucci, Aubrey Plaza, John C. Reilly, and Molly Shannon star.



Midnight