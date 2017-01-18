Sundance 2017: PLASTIC CHINA Trailer Debut

There are a ton of great docus making their world and US debuts at Sundance this next week (here's our preview in fact) and one that looks to be quite interesting is Jiu-Liang Wang's IDFA-premiering Plastic China. The film takes a human look at China's plastic recycling industry through one little girl's family and her father's boss. From the press notes:

Through the story of these two families, the film explores how these wastes recycled by the bare hands of families, and discovers their dilemma and choices of suffering irreversible damages on life just to make a living. It also observes that the world is flat and issues don't go away by changing time and location - we're all in this together.

Check out the world premiere trailer below.