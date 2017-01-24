SORICE: Watch The Dark Sci-fi Short Now
If you recall, last month we brought you a teaser for a proof of concept short film called Sorice. It was created by a Dutch filmmaker named Angelo De Whitt (White) and it landed him a gig with a studio in Los Angeles. Having watched it I said that Sorice was "a neat blend of horror visuals that caps off with a sci-fi element".
Unable to escape from something that lives within, a young woman must learn to control her fears, only to reveal her past and to discover a powerful future.
As promised the complete short is now available and you may watch it below.
SORICE (2017) from Angelo White on Vimeo.
