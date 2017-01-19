SOHO JIMBO: Watch The Trailer For The Kung Fu Comedy Short

Leading into Chinese New Year filmmaker Chris Chung will release his kung fu comedy short Soho Jimbo next Monday. To give you a taste of what Chung and his crew cooked up here is the trailer.

A wanderer plays two rivaling triad gangs against each other in their bitter war for Chinatown.

Soho Jimbo was inspired by classic martial arts films. Chung wrote, directed and also choreographed the action with his stunt coordinator Russell Macleod.

Soho Jimbo was one of the short films created during Director UK's Alexa program last year. All teams involved had two days to complete their short film. You can read up on that program, including thoughts on the program from Chung, here

Chung is hopeful that he can make a full length feature film version of the story in the future. We approve.

Soho Jimbo stars Alan Wai from AMC's Into the Badlands.