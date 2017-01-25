Rotterdam 2017: Recommendations And Anticipations

Most film festivals have masterclasses going on, and Rotterdam is no exception. What IS exceptional though is who is giving those masterclasses this year, as the festival has managed to get four very special guests to give us all a lesson! From left to right in the picture above we see:

Andrea Arnold, of the Academy Award winning short Wasp and several features including Red Road and Fish Tank. This year she is at the festival with her new film American Honey, which will be the subject of her lecture.

Barry Jenkins, whose terrific Moonlight is currently garnering awards worldwide by the bucketload. He will give a lecture on sudden success and the many obstacles he has encountered while becoming a film-maker.

Béla Tarr, the legendary Hungarian director who is famous for beautiful philosophical films with often Tarkovskyanly long takes. Tarr recently returned to filmmaking to create a short, and in his lecture he will focus on his career, based on several specific clips.

Olivier Assayas, the writer and director of many great films, from Irma Vep to Demonlover to The Clouds of Sils Maria. He will talk about his latest award-winning film Personal Shopper, and discuss its themes.