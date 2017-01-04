Rock Out In The Trailer For AVENIDA LARCO

Now that 2017 is up and running, all Peruvian films set for release this year are already starting their promo campaigns; one of the biggest ones will probably be Avenida Larco.

Based on a successful stage musical, which had two well-received runs in 2015 and 2016, it’s the latest project from mega producer Tondero Films – the guys behind 2013’s Asu Mare and its sequel, still the highest-grossing Peruvian movies of all time which have ushered in a wave of commercial films that have sold massive amounts of tickets but have also made a large number of critics pull their hair out.

Tondero also produced the stage version, a coming-of-age story about a group of kids fresh out of high school who dream of starting a rock band and becoming famous, until they have to deal with the ugly reality of Lima in the late 80s/early 90s, when the country was in the midst of a war with the Shining Path terrorist group and Lima was a hotbed of civil unrest and abuse from authorities.

Directed by Jorge Carmona – who’s been MIA from movies since the big screen version of TV show La Gran Sangre in the little seen Condominio, both from 2007 – the musical retains much of the same cast from the stage version (all of whom can thankfully carry a tune). Aside from opening up the play, it’s also a nostalgic tribute to Peruvian bands and artists from the 80s and 90s, including Pedro Suarez Vertiz, La Sarita, Arena Hash, Mar de Copas, and veterans Frágil, whose signature anthem, 1980’s “Avenida Larco”, gives the movie its title. It was also the name of a documentary about the band, released in 2015.

These artist names probably won’t mean much to anyone outside Peru or Latin America, but they’re staples of local rock radio to this day; so at the very least, the movie promises a damn good soundtrack.

Watch the trailer below. Avenida Larco dances into Peruvian theaters in April.