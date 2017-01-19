RAW Clip Welcomes Aspiring Vets With Bloody Hazing Ritual

By now you might have heard a thing or two about Raw, a film that lapped up awards left and right on the international film festival circuit and even left some early audiences in a queasy state of shock. Julia Ducournau's feature film debut focuses on Justine (Garance Marillier in a fearless breakout performance), a teenage girl who goes off to veterinary school and finds herself subjected to a cruel initiation rite that pressures her into tasting meat for the first time.

Raw has more bite than a nihilistic art shocker (looking at you Neon Demon) and uses the hunger for flesh as a metaphor for the transgressions that come with sexual awakening and coming of age. US audiences can expect a limited release on Friday, March 10, after which the film heads for digital platforms. Before that, Raw is set for yet another high profile festival appearance at Sundance.

Last week we shared the red band trailer, and now have a new clip to further whet your appetite.