Pretty Packaging: THE TATAMI GALAXY Gets Luxurious Housing

And here it is: a sturdy cardboard box. Inside are a digipak, an art book, and some art cards. All contents removed from the box. All contents opened. The art cards are very pretty indeed, and give a good impression of the busy and eclectic nature of this anime. The art booklet is 56 pages, and though you may need a magnifying glass at times it is STACKED with great drawings. In the art book you get the current designs but also the what-could-have-beens (just like in The Tatami Galaxy itself), changed and/or discarded versions. And the section dedicated to background at is particularly great at pointing out the series' many bizarre shifts in tone, color and style. The (back) end of a fine-looking edition indeed. (Also, this is where I start begging to Anime Limited: "Do Kaiba and Kemonozume next, pleeeeeeeease!")

We're big fans of anime artist Yuasa Masaaki here at Screen Anarchy, and for a good reason: the man is a certified genius, and in an industry known for its endless rehashing, he is a bright light of raw originality. Three years ago I was lucky enough to get to interview him , one of my absolute favorite moments as a writer here.Good luck finding good releases of his work though. Several of the series he worked on have never seen English-friendly editions, and years ago I praised Australian distributor Siren Visual through the roof when they produced DVD editions for gems likeandSo rest assured that anyone releasing a Yuasa Masaaki work on Blu-ray gets warm feelings from me. And now, Scottish distributor Anime Limited has released a Blu-ray of, a very fun and off-beat series in which a student gets a good glimpse of the many different lives he could have had while in college. With its sharp, colorful and fast-moving artwork it is a series I'm very happy to see appear on Blu-ray. Also, it gives me hope that one day I'll own Yuasa's other works in HD as well.A typical Anime Limited release, this edition sure looks pretty and contains some physical extras, including a small artbook. Don't just take my word for it though: here is a gallery of shots. Click on the edge of the pictures to scroll through them, or at the center of each to see a bigger version!