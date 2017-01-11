Slamdance Coverage International Interviews International Features All Videos All Reviews How ScreenAnarchy Works

Pretty Packaging: THE TATAMI GALAXY Gets Luxurious Housing

Associate Editor, Features; Rotterdam, The Netherlands (@ardvark23)
We're big fans of anime artist Yuasa Masaaki here at Screen Anarchy, and for a good reason: the man is a certified genius, and in an industry known for its endless rehashing, he is a bright light of raw originality. Three years ago I was lucky enough to get to interview him, one of my absolute favorite moments as a writer here.

Good luck finding good releases of his work though. Several of the series he worked on have never seen English-friendly editions, and years ago I praised Australian distributor Siren Visual through the roof when they produced DVD editions for gems like Kaiba and The Tatami Galaxy.

So rest assured that anyone releasing a Yuasa Masaaki work on Blu-ray gets warm feelings from me. And now, Scottish distributor Anime Limited has released a Blu-ray of The Tatami Galaxy, a very fun and off-beat series in which a student gets a good glimpse of the many different lives he could have had while in college. With its sharp, colorful and fast-moving artwork it is a series I'm very happy to see appear on Blu-ray. Also, it gives me hope that one day I'll own Yuasa's other works in HD as well.

A typical Anime Limited release, this edition sure looks pretty and contains some physical extras, including a small artbook. Don't just take my word for it though: here is a gallery of shots. Click on the edge of the pictures to scroll through them, or at the center of each to see a bigger version!

And here it is: a sturdy cardboard box.

  • Arthur Bond

    Gah! Any chance it's region free?

  • ManateeAdvocate

    Doubt it, but wouldn't that be wonderful? Ard will (rightfully) just tell us to buy a region free player.

