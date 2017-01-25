PARIS SHORT FILM FESTIVAL SCREENS INTERNATIONAL INDIE TALENT 3-6 MAY 2017

Now in its third year, the Paris Short Film Festival is a European hub for showcasing innovative cinema and a new wave of short filmmaking. This year’s PSFF looks forward to screening a broad range of genres by international directors, and bringing the best of fresh filmmaking to film-loving Paris audiences.

This year’s PSFF will run May 3-6 May, at the underground Ciné XIII Théâtre in the heart of scenic Montmartre.

PSFF will show over 50 films, and is open to any film in any genre, under 45 minutes in length. PSFF especially looks forward to exhibiting independent and low-budget films with innovative flair.

With four days of film screenings and networking events for filmmakers, the Paris Short Film Festival is an event not to be missed.

Submissions are invited, and awards will be available, in the following categories:

– Best Short Film

– Best Short Short Film

– Best Experimental Short Film

– Best Horror / Sci-Fi Short Film

– Best Comedy Short Film

– Best Short Documentary

– Best Music Video

PSFF have the Art Déco style bar open for PSFF visitors & participants to hang out during and / or after a marathon of three screenings a night from 18:30-20:00, 20:30-21:45 & 22:00-23:30 at 8 EUR each or guestlist. Tickets strictly at the door!

There will be three screenings a night on May 3,4,5,6 May from 18:30-20:00, 20:30-21:45 & 22:00-23:30 at 8 euros per show. Bar open till around half past midnight. Tickets strictly at the door on the night so no online reservations possible. The Ciné XIII Theatre seats 120 persons and is in the historically artistic district of Montmartre in Paris.

Paris Short Film Festival will be nestled at the intimate Ciné XIII in the most tranquil part of scenic Montmartre, in the Lelouch family's very own theatre cum cinema and art deco bar straight out of a Lynch movie. PSFF exhibits films over 15 screenings consisting of 80 min shorts block screenings with a programme of multi-genre short filmmaking and fantastic socialising at this underground cinema two steps away from the church of the Sacré Coeur which dominates the hill of Montmartre.

Info on submissions for prospective participants & past festivals here:

https://www.facebook.com/Paris-Short-Film-Festival-886025761417895/