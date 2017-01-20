NYC Weekend Picks, Jan 20-22: Dealing with Trump, Early Scorsese, Adapting Patricia Highsmith, Poetic Docs From Iran, and a Jarmusch Classic

I wasn’t with it, but just that very minute, it occurred to me the suckers had authority …

– Public Enemy, “Black Steel in the Hour of Chaos”

Today is when it all goes down, figuratively and literally. Regardless of where you sit on the political spectrum, the gravity and the portentousness of today's events in Washington D.C. can hardly be understated, even if it often seems that the ascendant occupant of the U.S.'s highest office doesn't fully appreciate that fact.

So, whether you wish to contemplate the consequences of our new national and world order, are looking for inspiration for resisting it, or just want to forget about the whole thing for a couple of hours, my choices this week have you covered.

In the gallery below, you will find details on Trump-inspired programming at Anthology Film Archives, two early Scorsese features and a trilogy of Iranian documentaries at Museum of the Moving Image, adaptations of novels by Patricia Highsmith at Metrograph, and a midnight screening of Ghost Dog: The Way of the Samurai, one of Jim Jarmusch's finest works, at Nitehawk Cinema.