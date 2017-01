Now on Blu-Ray: MEN & CHICKEN and KLOWN FOREVER, A Delightful Danish Duo From Drafthouse Films

The Danish madmen of Klown, Casper Christensen and Frank Hvam, are back with Klown Forever, the new film from these two old pros, and it is still pretty damned funny. In Klown Forever, their seemingly eternal relationship as best friends who don't particularly enjoy each others company faces challenge after challenge, leading to numerous hilarious encounters and new levels of shame and self-loathing.

When Casper and Frank decide to release a book based upon their seemingly unbreakable friendship, it puts an unusual strain on them and they react in the only way they know how, running away from the problem. Casper tires of his life in Denmark where he feels he's accomplished all he can and Frank has grown tired of fatherhood almost before he even became a father. Casper runs off to America to try his hand at Hollywood and a directionless Frank follows, trying to win him back. As you might expect, nothing goes according to plan.

Peter Martin wrote about the film at Fantastic Fest last year and had this to say:

Just when one might think that Klown Forever won't possibly "go there," it smashes through the "forbidden" sign with great glee. When, for example, Frank rents a car at the airport and is told by the agent, 'As long as you don't go to South Central, you'll be fine,' we know that Frank and Casper will be heading to South Central, leading to an outrageous episode involving two women that skirts an offensive line before becoming little more than a silly excuse for more sexual humor. That was one of the great joys of the first movie, and it remains true for the sequel. In practical terms, everyone who saw the first movie has lost their virginity, and there is no replicating that hugely comic experience. Yet Hvam and Christensen, who improvise the dialogue based on a detailed storyline, and director Mikkel Nørgaard, who guides them and helps shape their performances through visually-distinctive settings, take a bit more time to meditate on the nature of friendship and the lasting value of relationships between men who are not necessarily sexually attracted to one another. Friendship can be a funny thing, and Klown Forever makes the most of that platitude, producing a very, very funny movie with a good bit of genuine heart.

Again, Peter and I are on the same page. While I was initially a bit let down by the sequel when I saw it at Fantastic Fest, upon revisiting the film for this review, I couldn't help laughing out loud on several occasions. The characters are vulgar, brutally and clumsily masculine, and never not funny. That's what makes Klown Forever work for me, it's completely honest to these characters, with no polish.

The Disc:

Drafthouse's Blu-ray of Klown Forever is equally good in the audio/visual department. The film doesn't look much like a film, in fact it looks like modern TV, but considering its origins it looks as it was intended to look. There are two audio tracks, one DTS-HS MA 5.1 track and a DTS-HD MA 2.0 Stereo track, and in this case there is a massive difference. The 5.1 track spreads out the dialogue, music and effects in a way that works wonders for the film. There were several occasions when listening ot the stereo track that dialogue seemed to get lost in the mix with FX.

Since the release of this disc on the market, Drafthouse Films have released the entire Klown TV series in the US on a penis shaped USB thumb drive. I don't have that, but Klown Forever includes three episodes of the series which I loved and will definitely revisit often. Also included are some deleted scenes from the film. Also included are an 8 page photo booklet and digital download. Overall, a very good package. Definitely recommended.