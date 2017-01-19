More Madness Than You Can Shake A Stick At In Flying Lotus' KUSO Trailer

It was just last week that Screen Anarchy premiered the poster for Sundance selected bit of weirdness Kuso, noting at the time that the imagery was - to put it mildly - a little bit odd. Well, you aint seen nuthin' until you've seen the trailer.

Directed by Steven Ellison - credited here simply as steve but better known in musical circles as Flying Lotus - and starring Hannibal Buress, George Clinton, Anders Holm, Tim Heidecker, and Zach Fox (aka Bootymath), Sundance describes it like this:

Broadcasting through a makeshift network of discarded televisions, this story is tangled up in the aftermath of Los Angeles's worst earthquake nightmare. Travel between screens and aftershocks into the twisted lives of the survived.

This does not prepare you for what it actually is. Strap in and check out the trailer below.

[Kuso is represented for sale at Sundance by CAA and XYZ Films and, yes, I am a part of XYZ. So, y'know, bias, etc. But biased or not, that's some fucked up shit right there. Yep.]