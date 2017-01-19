Meet GARY OF THE PACIFIC In First Trailer For The Kiwi Island Comedy

As the eldest son of his island's chief, Gary has been destined for greatness his entire life. He's been groomed for it, the responsibility of leading his people waiting in his future. Except Gary is very definitely not great. He wants a life other than the island life, a life he has been reaching for and failing miserably to attain and when Gary receives word that his father is ill and he needs to return home he sees this not as the opportunity to step into the responsibilities that have been awaiting for him but as the chance to grab the funds to pay for the wedding his mostly off-again girlfriend has been dreaming of.

So goes the story of Gary Of The Pacific, the debut feature from New Zealand comedy troupe thedownlowconcept. Making the transition to the big screen after building a loyal following on television for their brand of humor the team have just released the first trailer for Gary, one that promises a very broad take on indigenous identity issues. Take a look below!