LOGAN: New Trailer Delivers More Action

Soon to premiere at the Berlin International Film Festival - which, given that festival's general avoidance of most things mainstream and genre, is an interesting statement on the approach James Mangold is taking with his latest superhero film - a new trailer has arrived online for the upcoming Logan and it's one sure to please fans of the X-Men as well as continuing to intrigue those generally on the outside of the whole comic book thing.

Set in the future of 2024, Logan and Professor Charles Xavier must cope with the loss of the X-Men. Logan's healing abilities are slowly fading away and Xavier's Alzheimer's is forcing him to forget. Transigen is a government organization with the mission to turn young mutants into murderous weapons, due to the reduction in the number of mutant births. Logan must defeat Transigen and Donald Pierce (Boyd Holbrook), head of security for the same organization, with the help of a young girl named Laura Kinney, a female clone of Wolverine.

Mangold has always been an interesting choice for this world and now dipping into the Old Man Logan arc of stories - stories that grapple with aging, isolation, regret and the slow struggle against obsolesence - he's given some proper thematic meat to work with here. The source material, of course, also allows for Hugh Jackman to demonstrate that he is actually a proper actor and not just an action star, and the fusion of elements looks very good, indeed.

The first trailer for this one captured a whole lot of attention and a second full offering rolled out this morning that gives both more story and more action. And, yeah, it's still looking very, very good. Check it out below.