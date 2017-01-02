J Hurtado's 12 Favorite Indian Films of 2016

Somehow, without realizing it, the 12 films that ended up on my list all got commerical cinema releases in India, and all but four of them also released commerically in the US. I was fortunate to see tons of Indian films at festivals around the world this year, and I would be remiss if I didn't at least whet your whistle with some films to look forward to in the coming months.

Before I get into the long list of great films, I need to acknowledge the two performers above who were mainstays of quality acting in several movies this year. At left is Radhika Apte, already appearing twice above for Parched and Phobia, she also appeared in international omnibus Madly and won an award at Tribeca. Apte is the next generation's icon. At right, Adil Hussain, who appears in Parched above, along with Kothanodi and Hotel Salvation below. Hussain is an amazing performer who's mere presence guarantees a certain level of quality in any film.

The following is a list of honorable mentions, most of which I've reviewed on these pages, that you should definitely look out for over the next year, some that are even available now on Netflix. This was an exceptional year for Indian films and any one of these films could've easily found a spot in the top list in most other years, but that doesn't mean that they don't deserve recognition here (all text from my reviews unless otherwise noted):

Khoya (dir. Sami Khan) -

Sami Khan was correct when he first contacted me about Khoya, this is not a genre film. There are no decapitations, no car chases, no spectacularly violent action sequences, and no tits. However, there is something much more powerful behind Khoya; It is a debut that deserves notice and there is a heart and a soul that many first time filmmakers fumble, but Khan manages with aplomb. Perhaps it is the four-plus years between conception and execution that has allowed him this grace, but whatever the cause, the effect is powerful, and Khoya is a debut that deserves notice.

U-Turn (dir. Pawan Kumar, now on Netflix) -

U-Turn is a film that is unafraid to take chances, and in this case the chances really pay off in a finale that you will not see coming.

Hotel Salvation (dir. Shubashish Bhutiani) -

Hotel Salvation definitely takes on some weighty topics in its search for enlightenment, but thankfully Bhutiani takes on most of the heavy lifting for the audience. We think about life and death, sin and redemption, filial versus financial duty, and the terrible, wonderful bonds of family; and we do so in a wonderfully charming way. In the end, Hotel Salvation is a celebration of all the things we miss when we stop looking around at just how amazing life can be, and sometimes a reminder is all it takes to remember to smile.

Brahman Naman (dir. Q, now on Netflix) From Alex Koehne's Sundance review -

For a movie that takes place in a very different time and place, it is impressively relatable. Naman calls the girl he has a crush on but hangs up as soon as she answers - way too nervous to talk. Their rival, Ronnie (Sid Mallya) invites them to his party, only to make fun of them once they arrive. Yet they go expecting this anyway, just to be at the cool kids party. With hilarious vignettes of their experiences, Brahman Naman might be called the Indian Superbad. It's got just as much heart as it does antics and with an interesting cultural critique running just below the surface, there is more than meets the eye at play in this fantastic farce.

Kothanodi (dir. Bhaskar Hazarika, now on Netflix) -

Fright fans looking for thrill-a-minute gorefests will likely be disappointed, however, those in the mood for more cerebral indigenous horror are likely to find as much to love about Kothanodi as I did. If you can get past the frequently languid pacing, it becomes clear that Kothanodi trades thrills for atmosphere, and in the end its a more than fair trade as the film delivers not only one of the most gruesome and savage experiences in recent Indian film history, but also a window into a region of this immense nation that even native Indians don't often get.

Autohead (dir. Rohit MIttal, now on Netflix) -

Along with Anurag Kashyap's Raman Raghav 2.0, Autohead is one of the grittiest genre films to come out of India this year. The film is certainly not made for mainstream audiences, and I have a hard time believing that it would pass through the censors in the version I saw, however, festival crowds have been eating it up. I really like the film, and if anything I think the inspirations provide an interesting frame around which Mittal was able to build his own story that touches on his own cultural concerns in much the same way Taxi Driver did.

Maroon (dir. Pulkit) -

First time writer/director Pulkit does justice to a tricky set of circumstances in Maroon, a film which could've been disastrous in the hands of a less confident director. While Pulkit understands his constraints and utilizes them wisely, it is all in the service of the story, and never do his limitations becomes outwardly apparent to the viewer. Maroon is a film set in a single location, which goes a long way toward moderating budget concerns, but also proves thematically important as the film is the story of a man who doesn't leave his home for the duration of his wife's absense. As a result, the viewer is a party to his paranoia and claustrophobia in a way that a more expansive production would've certainly mismanaged. As India's independent cinema expands and diversifies, it's wonderful to see films like this find a place in the international marketplace... Maroon is an exceptional film that deserves the notice of the indie film world, and I hope it finds an audience both at home and abroad.

Saheb Bibi Golaam (dir. Pratim D. Gupta, now on Netflix) -

Indian thrillers are a dime a dozen these days, every major and regional industry cranks them out with disturbing regularity, however not many are quite as smart as Saheb Bibi Golaam. Gupta's script and the performances of the lead actors make for a potent combination that - while not perfect and certainly leaving room for improvement in the execution - are most definitely welcome and give me the desire to see more work from everyone involved. This one is definitely worth checking out.

Ottaal (dir. Jayaraj) -