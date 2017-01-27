IFC Midnight Acquires 78/52, The PSYCHO Shower Scene Doc

Tremendous news for our friends from the documentary 78/52. Alexandre Philippe's documentary about the infamous shower scene from Alfred Hitchcock's Psycho has been picked up IFC Midnight for U.S. distribution.

The title refers to the number of setups (78) and the number of cuts (52) in the shower scene, which took one quarter of the film's four week shooting schedule. "It's a great honor to be partnering with IFC Films and working closely with them to bring 78/52 to horror and documentary fans across the U.S," said Philippe, who's managed by Brillstein Entertainment and is being hotly pursued by the agencies. "Their love of smart genre cinema shines through in everything they do, and 78/52 will undoubtedly flourish with their savvy, forward-thinking support. Our team is very excited about this partnership." Deadline

The documentary has been on Screen Anarchy's radar since we saw footage from the film as a work in progress during the Frontieres Market two years ago. 78/52 had its World Premiere at Sundance this past week.

Now if someone can just work on acquiring some Canadian rights so I can start bugging you for a look it would make me ever so happy.