Hey, Filmmakers! SKIP CITY Wants Your Movie!

Since launching in 2004 the Skip City International D-Cinema Festival in Japan has been carving out a space for emerging talents working in digital cinema, embracing the new wave of technology and the changes its been bringing to cinema pretty much from the moment digital cinema existed at all.

With their strong focus on new talent, the Skip City alumni roster boasts a host of impressive names and if you're a filmmaker working with digital tools then they want to hear from you because, yep, while that may be their 2016 poster over to the left they've just announced their call for submissions for the 2017 edition.

The 2017 festival runs from July 15 - July 23 and submitting your film is free! So get on it!