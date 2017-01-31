Have Your Say: What's The Best Movie Shoot-out Ever?

Yesterday, Ben Wheatley'splayed at the International Film Festival Rotterdam, and a good time was had by all, especially when the director took the stage afterwards for a very funny Q&A session. I swear, I'd pay just to hear Ben Wheatley talk about movies for two hours.One of the things he mentioned was how action finales in films are done these days, with massive carnage and city-wide destruction while the leads barely bat an eyelid. Ben argued that while this is spectacular, it doesn't automatically make for a more exciting film. He said that in many of his favorite titles from the seventies and eighties, a finale would consist of the lead versus a few guys (and maybe a car), and you'd be watching white-knuckled because you were invested in all those characters.True words of course, and this brings me to the question of the week: what is the best shoot-out you've ever seen in a film? Was it a duel, a war, a western, a Hong Kong bullet ballet?Chime in, in the comments below, and HAVE YOUR SAY!