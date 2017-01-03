Have Your Say: What Are You Looking Forward To Most In 2017?

And thus, expected yet still sudden, it became 2017. A Happy New Year, everyone!The previous twelve months were nothing if not tempestuous, be it in world politics, the film industries, or celebrity obituaries. And for good or for bad, they're behind us now, which means a fresh year beckons.So our question of the week is a very simple one: what's your most anticipated film, festival or (other) movie-related event of 2017?Chime in, in the comments below, and HAVE YOUR SAY!