Have Your Say: What Are You Looking Forward To Most In 2017?

Associate Editor, Features; Rotterdam, The Netherlands (@ardvark23)
And thus, expected yet still sudden, it became 2017. A Happy New Year, everyone!

The previous twelve months were nothing if not tempestuous, be it in world politics, the film industries, or celebrity obituaries. And for good or for bad, they're behind us now, which means a fresh year beckons.

So our question of the week is a very simple one: what's your most anticipated film, festival or (other) movie-related event of 2017?
Chime in, in the comments below, and HAVE YOUR SAY!

  • Tom Kiesecoms

    I'm definitely intrigued by Marrowbone, It Comes at Night and The Strange Ones. Other than that, there's still plenty of 2016 I'm yet to see, so it promises to be a busy year, movie-wise.

  • cjohnston

    -- I won't even go into those holdovers from this year that I'm still pacing the floor to view.
    ..Ya'll have probably bumped into this mammoth list more than once by now anyway..
    ~ ~ ~
    (off hand) - GofG no. 2; The ZooKeeper's Wife; Wonder Woman; A Cure For Wellness; along with finding out just how much Denis turns Blade Runner on it's head and (as blasphemous as it sounds), sends it thru the saw-mill. ...
    ---
    Can't really say I'm looking forward to any particular one MORE than the remainder - but, they all have me Excited and Interested...

  • Ben Umstead

    You'll have to pardon me for tooting my own horn, but... all the Slamdance titles I helped program. Getting to share a plethora of fresh films and filmmakers is beyond exciting. In fact, it's kind of hard to imagine.

    Anyway... if Christian Petzold's latest makes it through production and post in time for fall festivals I'll be pretty happy.

  • Ben de Klos

    Twin Peaks!

  • Todd Harrington

    I'm excited about a bunch of things on the studio front, actually -- GUARDIANS 2, JOHN WICK 2, VALERIAN, FREE FIRE and even Gore Verbinski's sure-to-be visually-arresting-if-narratively-stunted A CURE FOR WELLNESS.

    But my number one: T2 TRAINSPOTTING.

  • BO

    Eagerly anticipating hot new porn series: Donald J Trump versus Vladimir Putin - Survivor
    Buttfuck-a-thon shot on location in the pristine Urals.

  • ManateeAdvocate

    I hate to sound like a dullard, but I'm most looking forward to John Wick: Chapter 2 right now. If I'm honest. There's a lot of films forthcoming, but that one's at the top of the list at the moment.

    Looking forward to Arrow's releases of Miike's early films. I have the first two sets on pre-order.

