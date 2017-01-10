Have Your Say: Cinemas With Frikkin Lasers?!

As of late, one of the cinemas in my hometown has started showing several movies in a new way: with lasers. I only noticed because in their schedule, I saw a logo next to some titles I hadn't seen before. As it was in the same place as similar logos for "IMAX" or "3D" (or "48fps" a few years ago...) it had to mean some sort of technical difference.A few Googles later I was a bit wiser: it seems new laser projectors exist nowadays, capable of producing much brighter light and stronger colors for the same amount of electricity, and this hometown venue is currently one of only two theatres in the entire Netherlands to sport this equipment.It isn't even a very new development apparently, but as the old German saying goes: "When the world ends, go to the Netherlands, because there everything happens 50 years later." Heh...And unlike IMAX, 3D, or 48fps, a "Laser" ticket is not more expensive than a regular one, which may be why this latest technical "revolution" kinda flew under my radar. Still, I guess there should be some sort of easily noticeable difference. I mean, if it's just a more cost-effective projector, why mention this difference to the public?Using a laser logo in the schedule makes me wonder: are there already people specifically seeking out theatres which use laser projection?So my question of the week is: what's your experience with laser projection in cinemas? Do you notice the better image? Do you prefer laser venues over regular ones, or haven't you noticed a difference yet?Chime in, in the comments below, and HAVE YOUR SAY!