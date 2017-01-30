GREEN GAMING APP SYSTEM 02:19 KICKING OFF AT SUPERBOWL 51 IN HOUSTON



New gaming platform enables users

to raise funds for eco-friendly charitable projects



SYSTEM 02:19, a unique new gaming app program that successfully merges the fun of competitive gaming with social activism on an international platform, will formally launch, appropriately, on February 19, 2017 at 2:17 AM.



While the immediate goal is to attract as many gamers as possible to support local charities via SYSTEM 02:19, the ultimate mission of this groundbreaking app is to empower individuals to make a demonstrably positive effect on the health of the planet; by donating their winnings to a like-minded charity of their choice, socially-conscious gamers can make life around them better, cleaner, happier, and more beautiful.

02:19’s unique system enables players to convert their point score achievements into real cash, which are in turn awarded to a designated charity that advocates eco-friendly projects. The ultimate goal is for residents of different cities to compete with each other, where the winner gets to donate the proceeds to help their community, making it a better place to live.

Just by playing the game on a regular basis, and applying collective efforts to solve the pressing issues for their cities and communities, good-hearted gamers can show actual proof that Gaming = Greener!

SYSTEM 02:19 will participate in a gifting suite at Leigh Steinberg’s Super Bowl Bash on February 4 in Houston to introduce SYSTEM 02:19 to the sports world as well as for the Oscars, on Saturday, February 25 at the Biltmore Hotel in downtown Los Angeles. They previously hosted a gifting suite at the American Music Awards this past November introducing the app-for-charity to celebs and influencers, among them: football player Bryce Williams, actress Ashley Campuzano (East Los High), actor Chris Mulkey (Whiplash,Boardwalk Empire), and social media influencer Khadi Don, to rave reviews.

More details can be found at http://system0219.com and you can follow the progress of the rollout on their social media accounts.

