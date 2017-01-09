Golden Globes snub Latinos, everyone still praises its diversity

The #OscarsSoWhite campaign early last year encouraged movie companies, distributers, and awards ceremonies to make sure to put forward a more diverse representation that accurately reflected multiculturalism in America. However, 'diversity' has just been key-word for 'more black representation' as other ethnicities of America, such as Latinos and East and Southeast Asians, have been utterly shunned by the 2017 Golden Globes, despite the fact many publications are praising the awards show for its diversity.

Amongst the 76 nominees (for individuals), 74% of them were white, which almost correlates to the 75% white population that makes up America. Nearly 20% of nominees were black, which is nearly 7% more than the black population in America, meaning the #OscarsSoWhite campaign went above and beyond its intentions, to the detriment of other ethnicities being represented.

Latinos, who make up 12.5% of the American population, enjoyed a whopping 2.6% of the individual nominees, with Gina Rodriguez and Gael Garcia Bernal getting to represent their own invisible minority at this awards show that has been praised for being diverse (or at least more diverse). Asians, who make up 3.6% of the US population, were completely snubbed.

Despite this blind-spot in diversity, the mass media seem acquiesced by the diversity issues of last year now that there is more black representation. An NBC article titled "Golden Globes Celebrates Diversity in 2017: Globes 'Is Woke'" leaped praise on this significant Golden Globes as being one of the most diverse ever, not just in terms of multiculturalism, but in age and body size. As thorough as they were in commenting on diversity, they gave no mention to the lack of Latino nominations.

Similarly, mainstream and alternative sites like Variety, E! Online, Gant Daily, Romper, and Mic also praised the Globes for their diversity, ignoring the fact the two Latino nominees severely underrepresented their US population.

In this diversity issue that is literally black and white, Latinos and Asians are getting snubbed and it's distressing to see how the press are swooning over the Globes despite it. Not to mention the severe lack of foreign films getting nominated for anything (though Huppert's win is a nice surprise), it appears that such big film awards ceremonies will never get the diversity issue right, even if the ignorant media tell them otherwise.