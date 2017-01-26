Frontières 2017: Call For Submissions in Now Open!

Filmmakers of the World, the time has come to get your aspiring new film projects in for Frontières@Fantasia in Montreal this July and your work-in-progress projects to Frontières Goes to Cannes in May.

Some of the best places to meet other like-minded people who can help make your film a reality participate in Frontières events around the World. This year there will be ninth annual market in Montreal, then there are the new additions to 2017, Frontières goes to Cannes and Finance & Packaging Forum in Amsterdam next month.

ScreenAnarchy will definitely be at Frontières@Fantasia covering the co-production market as we have in years past, talking about the projects that excite us the most.