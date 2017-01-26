Frontières 2017: Call For Submissions in Now Open!
Filmmakers of the World, the time has come to get your aspiring new film projects in for Frontières@Fantasia in Montreal this July and your work-in-progress projects to Frontières Goes to Cannes in May.
Some of the best places to meet other like-minded people who can help make your film a reality participate in Frontières events around the World. This year there will be ninth annual market in Montreal, then there are the new additions to 2017, Frontières goes to Cannes and Finance & Packaging Forum in Amsterdam next month.
Lines are now open and operators are standing by. Figuratively. The complete press release is below and you can submit your project here for either program.
ScreenAnarchy will definitely be at Frontières@Fantasia covering the co-production market as we have in years past, talking about the projects that excite us the most.
CALL FOR PROJECTS NOW OPEN: FRONTIÈRES@FANTASIA 2017 & FRONTIÈRES GOES TO CANNESMontreal - THURSDAY, JANUARY 26, 2017Frontières is now seeking submissions for the ninth edition of the Frontières International Co- Production Market (Frontières@Fantasia), and Frontières Goes to Cannes, a market screening of work-in-progress films at the Marché du Film – Festival de Cannes.The Frontières Goes to Cannes work-in-progress presentation is part of the new Frontières Platform, a dedicated section of industry programming & networking events for the genre film industry organised in Cannes with the Marché du Film. To be eligible for the work-in-progress presentation, submissions must be in post-production, of European or North American origin, and seeking sales representation. Producers will have until March 1 to submit their projects.Frontières@Fantasia will take place July 20-23 during the Fantasia International Film Festival. 20 genre film projects in the late development or early financing stage from across Europe and North America will be selected. Projects are invited to partake in a 4-day networking event with the leaders of the international genre film industry. Events include a live pitch session that will open the market and one-on-one meeting sessions, panels, workshops and networking sessions. Producers will have until March 24 to submit their projects.Previous Frontières success stories include RAW (Julia Ducournau, Festival de Cannes 2016 – Critics Week, FIPRESCI Prize Winner), 78/52 (Alexandre Philippe, Official Selection Sundance 2017), ARE WE NOT CATS (Xander Robin, Official Selection Venice Critics’ Week 2016), TURBO KID (RKSS Films, world premiere Sundance 2015), and the upcoming HOUSEWIFE (Can Evrenol).FRONTIÈRES is an international co-production market and networking platform specifically focused on genre film financing and co-production between Europe and North America. It is organised by the Fantasia International Film Festival, in partnership with the Marché du Film – Festival de Cannes. FRONTIÈRES began in 2012 at Fantasia and is now evolving to a 3-stop model in partnership with the Marché du Film – Festival de Cannes. In addition to its annual co-production market at Fantasia, Frontières programming will also include a Finance & Packaging Forum (February 16-18, Amsterdam) and the Frontières Platform (May 20-21).Frontières is co-funded by the Creative Europe programme of the European Union. Major partners include the Netherlands Film Fund, Telefilm Canada and SODEC. Visit frontieresmarket.com for more information on our submission criteria.
