FISTS OF FURY: Cynthia Rothrock Explores Old School Kung Fu, on DVD This Month

If you are under the impression that you need a refresher on bargain bin kung fu cinema then consider taking a look at Fists of Fury, a survey film hosted by one time martial arts legend Cynthia Rothrock. We have included the trailer below. Just in case, you know, you have $15 you do not know what to do with.

Charles Band's label FullMoonDirect is releasing the flick on region free DVD and FullMoonStreaming.com on January 20th. Known for his cult films like The Puppet Master Band produced and directed Fists of Fury.

Earn your cinematic black-belt with Cynthia Rothrock's FISTS OF FURY! This January, get ready for the ultimate explosion of martial arts mayhem as Full Moon Entertainment unleashes FISTS OF FURY! Presented by Cynthia Rothrock, FISTS OF FURY takes audiences on an epic journey through some of the hardest hitting films to ever tear their way onto the silver screen! Class is in session as your seductive sensei, Cynthia Rothrock gives you the hardest hitting lessons of your life! Courses include a study on the greatest ‘Martial Arts Movie Masters’, ‘Deadliest Weapons”, and the many failed attempts at recreating the ‘Magic of Bruce Lee’. Will you earn your cinematic black-belt or get tossed on the pile of failed students? The only way to find out is to FIND and FEEL the FISTS OF FURY!

At the very least there is a chapter of the film devoted to women in martial arts. That has to count for something, right?