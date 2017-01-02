Edinburgh Short Film Festival Submissions Now Open for 2017

Screening the best in International contemporary short cinema at venues across the Scottish

capital in Autumn.

The best films will be included in our programmes for other festivals across the UK & Internationally.

This year, we're excited to be programming films for our 2017 partners:

Asia's largest short film event, Short Shorts Film Festival & Asia as well as the Sardinia Film Festival, Australia's Scots Day Out, Hidden Door in Edinburgh and some other partnerships we'll announce shortly

We're also planning to expand our awards structure with prizes for best director & best animation - more details about that soon in the meantime, we're open for entries online:

http://www.edinburghshortfilmfestival.com/call-for-entries/

Or via one of our partners - Film Freeway,Withoutabox, etc.

watch this space for more details soon!