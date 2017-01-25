Don't thrash the intern if you miss the Early Bird Deadline for the 2017 Edinburgh Short Film Festival

There’s usually plenty of reasons to submit your film to the ESFF and this year we are offering awards for Best Director, Best Male & Female Actors and Best Animation.We’ll also be programming the best 2017 films for our touring programme

Our austerity-beating submission fee this year, is a mere £12 per entry until Monday January 30th 2017 – after that date the submission fee will rise, so get your skates on..but don't blame the intern if you miss it!

http://www.edinburghshortfilmfestival.com/call-for-entries/