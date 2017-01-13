Death Comes On Two Wheels. Watch The Promo For Brazilian Biker-Killer Film MOTORRAD

The (off)road movie take a very dark turn in the upcoming Motorrad, an action packed horror film currently in production from director Vicente Amorim - helmer of 2008 Viggo Mortensen starrer Good - based on the work of popular comic artist Danilo Beyruth.

Shooting on location in remote parts of Brazil to take advantage of the stunning landscapes the film features motorcycle stunt work coordinated by former James Bond stuntman Javier Lambert (License To Kill) and a likeable young cast including Guilherme Prates, Carla Salle, Emilio Dantas, Juliana Lohmann, Pablo Sanábio, Rodrigo Vidigal, and Alex Nader.

With a 2017 release planned in Brazil the production made a hugely successful appearance at Brazil's largest comic-con late last year where they showed a first promo for the film, which they've now made available online. Looking for a lot of dialogue and people sharing their emotions? This doesn't have that. Machete weilding motorbikers, however, it has plenty of. Check it out below!