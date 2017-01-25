Cannes Short Film Festival 2017 - Showcasing Cutting-Edge Filmmaking on the French Riviera

CANNES SHORT FILM FESTIVAL 2017

S eptember 13 – 16 at Cinéma Pathé Masséna

http://www.cannes-shorts.com

CSFF is working to become a vital hub for the short film industry, and one of Europe’s most innovative short film festivals. With an emphasis on new talent, discovery and professionalism, CSFF’s vibrant slate of films and networking possibilities combines a commitment to independent cinema’s ideals with a sound understanding of indie filmmaking possibilities. CSFF is not part of the Festival de Cannes.

The mission of the Cannes Short Film Festival is to screen some of the most innovative international short films at the world’s most fabulous film destination — Cannes and its spectacular environs. The 2016 Cannes Short Film Festival runs September 13 – 16 at Cinéma Pathé Masséna, 31 Avenue Jean Médecin in central Nice. CSFF will return annually.

CSFF 2014, 2015 & 2016 brought together filmmakers from around the world for an outstanding presentation of cinematic excellence and brand new directing talent, in the beautiful setting of the French Riviera.

The first Cannes Short Film Festival took place at the gorgeous Studio 13 MJC Picaud cinema in downtown Cannes in November.

In 2015, requiring a prominent partner, CSFF moved to the Cinema Pathé Masséna in Nice. Due to increased popularity, CSFF 2017 will once again run at the Cinéma Pathé Masséna in Nice.

CSFF screens over 60 film of varying length and origin at 6pm & 8pm. Each session consists of an 80 minutes selection of quality international short films of various genres.

This year’s programme comprised over 57 short films, CSFF 2015 exhibited 74. In the next years we look forward to exhibit just as many.

Payment required - 8 euros per show on the door no pre-sales.

This year CSFF 2017 will run 13-16 September at 6pm & 8pm. Watch this space to get the latest CSFF news:

