Trailer For Canadian Horror Shorts Collection BLOODY BITS

Two of our nation's great purveyors and supporters of Canadian genre cinema, Black Fawn Distribution and the Blood in the Snow Canadian Film Festival, have come together to bring horror fans a collection of seven of the best short films that have played at the fledgling film festival from its first few years.

Bloody Bits features short films from directors Christopher Giroux (Dead All Night), Darryl Shaw (Greater Than), Jay Clarke (Lively), Navin Ramaswaran (One More For The Road), Kat Threlkeld (Seiren), Greg Kovacs (Tasha And Friends) and Alex Hatz (Uncommon Enemies).

“Everyone on the Blood In The Snow programming team really felt that there needed to be more opportunities for short films after they’ve completed their festival runs. Playing a festival should be the beginning, not the end for a short film and we felt that it was important to give short films of this quality the showcase that they deserve. This project couldn't have been done without Black Fawn Distribution. No other company has its finger on the pulse of Canadian genre cinema like they do and they were completely on board with what we wanted to do with this unique release. We’re hoping that is this leads to an ongoing series of releases that will celebrate the filmmakers that Blood In The Snow helps to promote each and every year." - Kelly Michael Stewart, Festival Director, Blood In The Snow Canadian Film Festival

“As a supporter of horror films and the Canadian genre market, we’ve always felt a responsibility to give back and lend a helping hand to our peers. There are some truly talented people working on so many interesting projects throughout Canada and we felt that Black Fawn Distribution could be doing something more to pull these little pieces of terror out of the shadows and into the light. When we spoke with Kelly Michael Stewart and the Blood In The Snow team, it just made sense for us to start working together. Bloody Bits is a product of that co-operation and it’s our hope that horror fans will appreciate the spirit of this release.” - C.F. Benner, Sales Manager, Black Fawn Distribution