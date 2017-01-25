Berlin Independent Film Festival 2017 International Slate of Indie Films Unveiled

Berlin Independent Film Festival February 9-15 2017 at Babylon in Berlin Mitte

BIFF 2017 Slate of International Indie Features & Multi-Genre Short Films Unveiled

http://www.berlinfest.com/festival-2/festival-2017/

Screenings at 6pm, 8pm & 10pm every night at Babylon and cost 8 euros per show.

All films are in English. German or in original version with English subtitles.

The 8th Berlin Independent Film Festival runs from 9-15 February 2017. BIFF remains at the epicentre for low-budget filmmaking in Europe. While the Berlin Independent Film Festival is not connected with the Berlinale, BIFF runs at the same time, not far from the European Film Market and draws on all the film industry power gathered in Berlin for those events.

BIFF screen multi-genre features & shorts, documentaries & music videos of exceptional quality, selected to compete in individual genre categories for best film. BIFF aims to give filmmakers global visibility and to meet colleagues and an informed Berlin audience attracted to the film scene of this city. Hosting this festival, the Babylon cinema is a cultural institution at the very heart of the theatre, art and nightlife district of Mitte.

Awards & Prizes

Awards in the following categories:

Best Feature (over £100k)

Best Micro-budget Feature (under £100k)

Best No-Budget Feature (under £10k)

Best Documentary

Best Sci-Fi / Horror Feature

Best Female Director Feature

Best LGBT film

Best Short Film

Best Short Documentary

Best Animated Short

Best Experimental Short

Best Horror / Sci-Fi Short

Best Music Video

Screenplay Award categories:

Best Feature Screenplay

Best Sci-Fi / Horror Screenplay

Best Comedy Screenplay

Check out this fbook feed for updates, trailers & programme:

https://www.facebook.com/Berlin-Independent-Film-Festival-699356716807710/

