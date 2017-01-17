Archery's Horror Acquisition, RATTLE, Lands Stephen Susco To Adapt

Author Fiona Cummins's forthcoming novel, Rattle, is gearing up for a January 26 release. In the meantime, it'll be one for horror movie fans to keep an eye on between now and its release with word from Deadline that Stephen Susco will be adapting the film for the big screen for Archery Pictures.

The book itself is expected to be a six-part series with the first telling of Etta Fitzroy, a detective on a desperate hunt for a psychopath with a macabre obsession for medical oddities before the body count rises. Archery's own Kris Thykier acquired the rights to the book back in 2015 in the wake of fierce competition for the rights at the time.

via Deadline:

“I’m so excited to see my characters and their stories brought to life on screen,” said Cummins. “And I couldn’t be more thrilled that Stephen, who is bursting with brilliant ideas, has agreed to write the script.”

Susco said: “Rattle is one of the most emotional and chilling thrillers I’ve read in some time and I’m delighted to be working with Archery Pictures in bringing it to the screen.”

Thykier added: “Stephen Susco is one of the most dynamic and exciting writers of his generation. The opportunity to work with a screenwriter of his calibre and international success on a UK-based television drama is thrilling.”

Susco is best known for his work on the hit installments of Shimizu Takashi's 2004 American adaptation of The Grudge and its sequel in 2006, as well as executive producing the searing 2014 desert suspense thriller, Beyond The Reach.