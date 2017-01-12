Alice Lowe's PREVENGE: New Poster And UK Q&A Preview Tour Announced

Alice Lowe, co-writer and star of Ben Wheatley’s Sightseers and a familiar face from some of Britain’s best comedies of the past few years, is almost ready for the UK release of her debut directorial feature. Prevenge premiered at Venice Film Festival Critic’s Week and has subsequently generated considerable word-of-mouth buzz.

Here’s the synopsis:

A pitch black, wryly British comedy, PREVENGE follows Ruth, a pregnant woman on a killing spree that’s as funny as it is vicious. It's her misanthropic unborn baby dictating Ruth's actions, holding society responsible for the absence of a father. The child speaks to Ruth from the womb, coaching her to lure and ultimately kill her unsuspecting victims. Struggling with her conscience, loneliness, and a strange strain of prepartum madness, Ruth must ultimately choose between redemption and destruction at the moment of motherhood. PREVENGE marks the directorial debut from Lowe, who is a true triple threat, writing, directing, and acting in the film during her own real-life pregnancy.

Starting January 17th, Alice will be introducing the film at special preview Q&A tour screenings around the UK before the film officially opens on February 10th.

See the website for tour details: http://www.prevengemovie.com/