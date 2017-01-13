A Superhero Staffs-Up in CAPES, a Comedy Short

Australian writer/director Lucas Testro is back with an all new humour-filled short film called Capes. Last time he caught our attention he was taking on time-travel in I'm You, Dickhead, and this time he sets his eye on lampooning the complicated logistics of being a superhero.

In the short, a dark city's crime fighting hero, "The Dark Blackness", finds himself without a sidekick, and must comes up with an unlikely solution to his staffing problem.

Capes stars Steven Gates (from Australian comedy group Tripod), Jack Beeby, and Eve Morey ("Neighbours").

Watch the entire short right here!