A DARK SONG: Watch The UK Trailer For Liam Gavin's Acclaimed Debut

Writer-director Liam Gavin made quite an impression on the festival circuit in 2016 with his debut feature A Dark Song and with the UK theatrical release now approaching the UK trailer for the film has arrived over on that side of the pond.

Steve Oram and Catherine Walker star in this tale of a bereaved woman who turns to an occultist for help in reaching out to the beyond in a months-long black magic ritual. Our own Shelagh Rowan-Legg reviewed it here when it screened as part of Fantastic Fest and you can get a taste with the UK trailer below.

This latest trailer definitely skews more towards the bumpy-jumpy bits of the film than did the original teaser which focuses far more on mood and tone. IFC will soon be releasing the film in North America. Check the new trailer below.