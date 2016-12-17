IFFAM Coverage All Videos Trailers Zombie Movies Superhero Movies How ScreenAnarchy Works

Watch The Trailer For Brazilian Indie Musical AMARE

Founder and Editor; Toronto, Canada (@AnarchistTodd)
Pitched as a Brazilian answer to Once with a bit of a scifi twist, MM Izidoro's Amare looks to be something compellingly unusual. Shot entirely on an iPhone on the most micro of micro-budgets Amare looks to shake off its limitations to deliver a visually compelling musical romance at the end of the world. Jéferson de Souza and Tassia Cabanas play the young leads and with the film just freshly wrapped up and gearing up for the festival circuit the first trailer has arrived online. Check it out below!

