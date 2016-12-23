VIKING: Swords, Arrows And A Head Fly In New Clip From Russian Historical Epic

We've had our eye on upcoming Russian historical epic for a while now, an initial behind the scenes video promising enormous scale eventually leading up to an absolutely astounding first trailer that elevated expectations into the stratosphere. A less compelling second trailer brought those expectations back down to earth somewhat and is now followed by an extended clip from the film which lands somewhere in between.

An extended battle sequence, this new clip gives us a sense of the scale and staging of the film and, honestly, I couldnt help but wonder how much more impressive this would have all been if it released before the fabulous Battle Of The Bastards episode of Game Of Thrones rather than after, as that particular bit of work is pretty firmly entrenched as the high water mark for this sort of thing right now.

While not on that level, Viking does still appear to be pretty damn good. Take a look at the clip below and watch out for passing hammers ...