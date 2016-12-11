THE FATE OF THE FURIOUS: Family Bonds Are Tested in First Trailer

Showing no signs of slowing down the Furious franchise is looking to wrap up by episode ten and The Fate of the Furious kicks off a new trilogy with all the stuff you have come to love with the films. Fast cars. Big explosions. Crazy stunts. And betrayal?

Yep. Looks like Dominic Toretto has turned against his family and has joined forces with Charlize Theron's baddie. Say it ain't so, Toretto. No doubt he will turn good by episode ten but we will have to see why this turn of events happens in the new film.

Now that Dom and Letty are on their honeymoon and Brian and Mia have retired from the game—and the rest of the crew has been exonerated—the globetrotting team has found a semblance of a normal life. But when a mysterious woman (Oscar® winner Charlize Theron) seduces Dom into the world of crime he can’t seem to escape and a betrayal of those closest to him, they will face trials that will test them as never before. From the shores of Cuba and the streets of New York City to the icy plains off the arctic Barents Sea, our elite force will crisscross the globe to stop an anarchist from unleashing chaos on the world’s stage…and to bring home the man who made them a family.

No sign of Helen Mirren in this first trailer. That ending though. Check it out below.