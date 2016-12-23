Screen Anarchists On ROGUE ONE: A STAR WARS STORY
(Do anarchists like rogues and rebels, or is there a disturbance in The Force?)
Earlier this week I managed to get into a 3D IMAX screening of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, and I was surprised to notice how divided the opinions in the audience were afterwards, especially since I already had read so many glowing reviews. It made me wonder: how are our opinions here at Screen Anarchy Central?
So, like with the previous Star Wars film, we had a quick round-up of opinions about the film and decided to put them here for all to see, in a gallery. I'm warning for spoilers, but to be honest: if you've ever seen the very first Star Wars from 1977, you kind-of already know where this is going, right?
We start with Jim Tudor, who wrote our official positive review of the film, and who states that "This battle station is fully operational!"
Jim Tudor, Jason Gorber, Kurt Halfyard, Christopher Webster, Michele "Izzy" Galgana, Ernesto Zelaya Miñano, Andrew Mack, Ben Umstead and James Marsh contributed to this story.
Rogue Leader: Jim Tudor, Featured Critic
Rogue One is a candid in its portrayal of a flawed and difficult Rebel Alliance. Although it is led by familiar faces Mon Mothma (Genevieve O'Reilly) and Bail Organa (Jimmy Smits), and stationed in the established Yavin 4 secret base (recreated to a tee), this Rebel Alliance is not always easy to root for. This courageous depiction is much to the film's credit. Good and evil remain, but basic interactions with them are humanly cloudy as ever. This aspect of Rogue One is just one such factor that places it alongside of 2005's Revenge of the Sith in terms of dark, less kid friendly visions of Star Wars.
Just as long-lingering, nitpicked details of George Lucas' original 1977 film are finally addressed and laid to rest, Rogue One also releases a whole host of new debate fodder into the universe, just to restore balance. Because, if everything were all perfectly explained and crystal clear, it just wouldn't be the Star Wars we love so much.
But Rogue One's got it where it counts: The battle scenes, when they finally do roll around, are spectacular. Several cameos by past characters are impressive, most impressive. And the tactile quality of the film never feels like anything less than returning home again. Don't expect it to mesh perfectly with the stylistic template of all previous entires, but that's the point: This is the stand-alone debut; the rogue one. And a welcome first of many.
(Excerpt from Jim's full review)
