Razor Reel 2017: Now Accepting Your Submissions!

Tis the season to be jolly, doubly so for filmmakers around the world!

As 2016 winds down during the holiday season, 2017 gears up with no shortage of fantastic film festivals on the horizon, each one eager to represent your genre gems. Among international supporters of film is Razor Reel, the only Flemish genre film festival, and also an event in which I happily participate as one of the programmers.

Please read on for the festival's first 2017 announcement:

From October 26 through October 31, 2017, the Razor Reel Flanders Film Festival will celebrate its tenth anniversary.

Special announcements are sure to follow in the months to come but as always, no festival can exist without the works of talented artists.

By way of an official call for entries, Razor Reel 2017 declares itself open for business.

Feel free to explore our 2016 film selection to get a sense of our programming preferences, but rest assured: Razor Reel welcomes genre films in all manner of shapes and sizes, and from all corners of the world. Did you make a shudder-inducing or thrilling film? A bizarre work that defies qualification, a unique genre hybrid, sci-fi mindbender, or a work that uses its fantastical components to tackle the everyday concerns of our reality? All these and many more creative endeavors can find a home at the Razor Reel Flanders Film Festival in Bruges, Belgium.

For more details regarding submission, please visit the official website. You can also head straight to FilmFreeway to submit your works.

The Razor Reel team looks forward to discovering your artistic concoctions and wishes you and your loved ones happy holidays.