Projects Announced For First Frontières Finance & Packaging Forum

It has been a bumper crop year for The Frontières International Co-Production Market, part of the annual Fantasia film festival in Montreal. Apart from two successful co-production markets in Montreal and Brussels this past year the market's influence in the worldwide genre market has garnered the attention of one of the biggest international festivals in the World, Festival de Cannes.

So much attention that both markets from the festivals, Frontières and Marché du Film, have created more programs to help international genre filmmakers not only get their projects up and started but also be given a helping hand to reach the finish line, getting them out into the World.

We have been keeping tabs on this growth and the first project outside of the co-production markets is the inaugural Finance & Packaging Forum to held in Amsterdam, Netherlands, this February. Twelve projects from around the World have been chosen to participate in the program.

Projects from Canada, France, Ireland, the Netherlands, Spain, Sweden, the United Kingdom and the United States will be welcomed to Amsterdam to meet with leading industry experts to finalize their financing plans and develop their marketing & distribution strategies.

You will find all twelve participants and their projects listed in the full press release below.