Projects Announced For First Frontières Finance & Packaging Forum
It has been a bumper crop year for The Frontières International Co-Production Market, part of the annual Fantasia film festival in Montreal. Apart from two successful co-production markets in Montreal and Brussels this past year the market's influence in the worldwide genre market has garnered the attention of one of the biggest international festivals in the World, Festival de Cannes.
So much attention that both markets from the festivals, Frontières and Marché du Film, have created more programs to help international genre filmmakers not only get their projects up and started but also be given a helping hand to reach the finish line, getting them out into the World.
We have been keeping tabs on this growth and the first project outside of the co-production markets is the inaugural Finance & Packaging Forum to held in Amsterdam, Netherlands, this February. Twelve projects from around the World have been chosen to participate in the program.
Projects from Canada, France, Ireland, the Netherlands, Spain, Sweden, the United Kingdom and the United States will be welcomed to Amsterdam to meet with leading industry experts to finalize their financing plans and develop their marketing & distribution strategies.
You will find all twelve participants and their projects listed in the full press release below.
FRONTIÈRES SELECTS 12 PROJECTS FOR ITS INAUGURAL FINANCE & PACKAGING FORUM IN AMSTERDAMMONTREAL – Thursday December 15 - The Frontières International Co-Production Market will debut next year with its new Frontières Finance & Packaging Forum, initiated by the Fantasia International Film Festival and the Marché du Film – Festival de Cannes. The genre-focused Forum is an invitational event for projects at the packaging stage to work with a select group of industry experts in finance, marketing & distribution, from February 16-18 in Amsterdam.12 genre projects from across Europe and North America in the final stages of financing have been invited to participate in the Forum. Project helmers include director Rachel Talalay (TANK GIRL, TV’s SHERLOCK), producers Julie Baines (DETOUR), Jonathan Bronfman (THE WITCH), François Cognard (THE STRANGE COLOR OF YOUR BODY’S TEARS), Andrew Corkin (THE ANARCHIST COOKBOOK), Helena Danielsson (CALL GIRL), Tyler Davidson & Sophia Lin (TAKE SHELTER), Katie Holly (LOVE & FRIENDSHIP), Phyllis Laing (THE HAUNTING IN CONNECTICUT, MY WINNIPEG), Magnus Paulsson (SHELLEY), and Casey Walker (THE VOID). Projects from Canada, France, Ireland, the Netherlands, Spain, Sweden, the United Kingdom and the United States will be welcomed to Amsterdam to meet with leading industry experts to finalize their financing plans and develop their marketing & distribution strategies.Next steps for the Frontières network will be a series of special events organised in partnership with the Marché du Film to take place in Cannes in May. A proof of concept presentation and work-in-progress screenings devoted to upcoming genre films are on the menu for the new Frontières Platform, as part of the Marché du Film’s 2017 slate of industry programming.Said Jérôme Paillard, Executive Director, Marché du Film – Festival de Cannes : “Next May, with this exciting venture between Frontières and the Marché du Film, more industry events tailor-made for the genre film industry will be proposed at the Marché du Film with some screenings of works-in-progress (Frontières Goes to Cannes) and presentation of projects with a proof-of-concept. And of course, our traditional Fantastic Fanatics Mixer."“We hope that the Forum will serve as a valuable springboard for these fantastic projects to complete their financing and develop their strategies for the international market,” said Lindsay Peters, director of Frontières. “Over the last 5 years Frontières has solidified its role as the central networking hub for international genre projects in development and we aim to increase our role as a facilitator for projects at all stages in partnership with our friends at the Marché du Film.”Julie Bergeron, Head of Industry Programs, Marché du Film, added: “The creation of the Frontières Forum in Amsterdam aims at giving another push to projects looking to close their financing and improve their releasing and marketing strategies. Thus, Frontières becomes more than an annual copro market as it offers producers a 3-steps platform with strategic moments during the year to present their projects at various stages of production.”The Frontières Finance & Packaging Forum is made possible thanks to the support of Creative Europe MEDIA and the Netherlands Film Fund. The 9th edition of the Frontières International Co-Production Market will take place July 20-23 at the Fantasia International Film Festival in Montreal. Project submissions will open in January.Frontières Finance & Packaging Forum: Complete List of ProjectsANIMAS (Spain/France)Directors: José Ortuño & Laura AlveaWriter: José OrtuñoProducer: Olmo Figueredo Gonzalez-Quevedo (La Claqueta P.C) & Birgit Kemner (Manny Films)THE BEACH HOUSE (United States)Director/Writer: Jeff BrownProducers: Andrew Corkin (Uncorked Productions), Tyler Davidson (Low Spark Films), Sophia Lin (Marquee Player)EXTRAORDINARY (Ireland)Directors/Writers: Mike Ahern & Enda LoughmanProducers: Katie Holly, Ailish Bracken (Blinder Films)THE EXISTENCE OF LIBERTY WHITE (United Kingdom)Director: Nick ParishWriter: Gwilym DaviesProducer: Zack Winfield (Milkwood Productions)THE HAPPY FACE (Canada)Director: Alexandre FranchiWriters; Joëlle Bourjolly & Alexandre FranchiProducers: Alexandre Franchi (Les Films de la Mancha), Stephane Gérin-Lajoie (Line & Content Inc.)HOUSE OF STAIRS (Canada)Director: Rachel TalalayWriter: Doug TaylorProducers: Scott Hyman (Zest Productions), Phyllis Laing (Buffalo Gal Pictures), Michael Solomon (Band With Pictures)MALEVOLENT (United Kingdom)Director: Chris CroninWriter: Paul ThomasProducers: Julie Baines (Dan Films), Jennifer Monks (Penciltrick Productions), Paul ThomasMARIONETTE (Netherlands/Belgium/UK)Director: Elbert Van StrienWriters: Elbert Van Strien, Ben HopkinsProducers: Claudia Brandt, Elbert Van Strien (Accento Films BV), Burny Bos, Jolande Junte (BosBros BV)ONCE UPON A TIME IN JERUSALEM (Spain / France / Netherlands)Directors: David Muñoz, Adrian CardonaWriter: David MuñozProducers: Rafael Gonzalez Vallinas (Ek Degol Productions), Vincent Brançon & François Cognard (TBC) Jan Doense & Herman Slagter (House of Netherhorror) Xavier Crespo (DACSA), Oriol Maymo (Corte Y Confeccion de Peliculas)ROOM SERVICE (United States)Director: Yedidya GorsetmanWriter: Mark Leidner, Yedidya GorsetmanProducers: Matthew Smaglik, Josh ItzkowitzSOME KIND OF MADNESS (Canada)Director: Casey WalkerWriters: Pascal Trottier, Peter Vicaire, Casey WalkerProducers: Casey Walker (Cave Painting Pictures), Jonathan Bronfman (JoBro Productions)WARG (Sweden/Canada)Director: Anders BankeWriters: Ian Barr, Jan AdolfssonProducers: Magnus Paulsson (Solid Entertainment AB), Paula Devonshire (Devonshire Productions) & Helena Danielsson (Brain Academy)
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it.