IFFAM Coverage All News Weird Features Indie Videos Action Movies How ScreenAnarchy Works

PREVENGE Trailer: Baby Knows Best Who To Kill

Associate Editor; Madrid, Spain (@bonnequin)
4
 Sign-In to Vote
PREVENGE Trailer: Baby Knows Best Who To Kill

One of my favourites films on the festival circuit this year, Prevenge, Alice Lowe's 'dark-doesn't-even'begin-to-do-it-justice' dark comedy about a pregnant woman taking revenge on a series of people, opens in the UK in February, and the first full trailer has dropped. Delightfully funny, taking direct aim at stereotypes and expectations of pregnancy and the 'joys' of impending motherhood. In his review, Thomas Humphrey rightly calls it "undeniable glorious".

Lowe, known to fans for her amazing work in Sightseers, Hott Fuzz, Garth Merengh's Darkplaces, and a host of other films and TV shows, knows her way around this style of horror-comedy. Prevenge takes the often tired slasher/criminal-on-the run trope with some much-needed new blood, and women's blood at that (pun intended maybe?).

No word yet on a North American release; but in the meantime, here is the trailer, which sould give you just enough of a taste to have you wanting more.

4
 Sign-In to Vote
Screen Anarchy logo
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it.
Alice LowePrevenge

More about Prevenge

  • Todd Harrington

    "...and the first full trailer has dropped." BOO, Shelagh, booooooo! Me thinks some pun-ishment is "due". (See, two can play at that game. ;)

  • ManateeAdvocate

    My gods. This needs to be on my shelf. Thank you very much for sharing this.

  • Shelagh M. Rowan-Legg

    You will never look at a pregnant woman the same way again

  • ManateeAdvocate

    Well, I've got three spawn so I'm already there in many regards. It's certainly unwise to fuck with a woman whilst pregnant, I can tell you that. My lady and I enjoyed Grace and Inside, so this will be right in our wheelhouse I'm betting.

  • Ah, this is a super fun trailer!

blog comments powered by Disqus
About ScreenAnarchy Contact ScreenAnarchy Privacy Policy User Agreement Advertise on ScreenAnarchy Community Guidelines
All content © 2004-2016 ScreenAnarchy LLC.