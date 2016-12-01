IFFAM Coverage Weird News Indie Interviews International Reviews Anime How ScreenAnarchy Works

Pretty Packaging: OUTLAW STAR Makes Itself Wanted

Associate Editor, Features; Rotterdam, The Netherlands (@ardvark23)
2
 Sign-In to Vote
After Scottish distributor Anime Limited's veritable onslaught of special editions last month, I've become almost skittish to post even more articles about them for a while.

Still, for a company aiming at a niche market in difficult times, they're doing remarkably well. Their gamble to invest in a theatrical release of Shinkai Makoto's Your Name paid off, with the film breaking anime records in the UK right now. And they still have an uncanny knack for picking up titles new and old. Shortly, they'll re-release the first Evangelion reboot film (1.11) as a Special Edition, a title whose fanbase should by all means be saturated to death by now but has me becoming excited nevertheless, just because it's THEM doing it.

Which brings us to their current release of Outlaw Star, a space opera anime series from the same year as Cowboy Bebop (1998) and fishing in the same bounty-hunting waters as that classic. But while the inventive Cowboy Bebop initially had a butchered broadcast in its home country, only to become legendary years later, Outlaw Star went exactly the other way. It has its fans, but was rather hard to get in recent years, and this is indeed the first HD-release in the West.

It's a good looking release too, with a terrific booklet, so... ah well, here is another gallery of shots. Click on the edge of the pictures to scroll through them, or at the center of each to see a bigger version.

And here it is, a sturdy hard cardboard slipcase.

Ehm... seeing as how the artwork copies the Japanese release, I may have this one backwards... especially since the back-end is actually more decorated. Still, both sides are beautiful.

2
 Sign-In to Vote
Screen Anarchy logo
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it.
animeAnime LtdBlu-ray

More about Pretty Packaging

  • Zetobelt

    Nice box!

  • ManateeAdvocate

    Magnificent looking set. I haven't watched that show in frackin' ages. Time to revisit.

blog comments powered by Disqus
About ScreenAnarchy Contact ScreenAnarchy Privacy Policy User Agreement Advertise on ScreenAnarchy Community Guidelines
All content © 2004-2016 ScreenAnarchy LLC.