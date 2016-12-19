New JOHN WICK: CHAPTER 2 Trailer

Hey, maybe the dog survives this time.

Former assassin Keanu Reeves has got a new dog in a new movie that looks like the old movie, but that's OK, because the first movie was an unexpectedly thrilling action flick. The second trailer for John Wick: Chapter 2 lays out the premise and then gets right back to flying digital blood and flying bodies and guns firing and new characters, because most of the old characters were killed in the first movie.

Sorry, I'm just rambling here, which John Wick never did, which is a good part of why it was so good. Have a look at the new poster -- accompanying this article -- and the new trailer below.

Be sure to mark your calendars for February 10, when this puppy will be released.