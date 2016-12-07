IFFAM Coverage Musicals International Videos Documentaries International Reviews How ScreenAnarchy Works

Mike Flanagan Takes Over Sony's INHERIT THE EARTH

Associate Editor, News; Toronto, Canada (@Mack_SAnarchy)
Mike Flanagan, director of recent faves like Hush and Ouija 2, shows no signs of slowing down and that is good news for the many fans he has here in the ScreenAnarchy family. 

Currently working on his adaptation of Stephen King's Gerald's Game it was announced earlier today that Flanagan has been hired by Sony to take up their project Inherit the Earth. He will write and direct the pic according the report over at Deadline

Flanagan is reconceiving the whole project, which is loosely based on the Columbia development script and centers around a servant protector robot who is tasked to protect a young girl.

It looks like Inherit the Earth signals a departure for Flanagan from the horror genre by which he has built his following into sci fi. But his rap sheet has been so solid to this point anything he is attached to is worth noting. 

The film is being produced by Oujia 2 producers Platinum Dunes, and Dirk Gently's executive producers Circle of Confusion with Ted Adams. Trevor Macy, producer of most of Flanagan's flicks since Oculus, is also on board as a producer. 

