(Yeah, I know, that's aquote. Don't kill me, geeks!)This week we havein cinemas, taking us across the galaxy to such exciting places as "Dusty Rock Planet", "Rainy Rock Planet", and "Tropical Beach Planet". The tendency of globes in theuniverse to feature a single geographical characteristic has been the butt of many jokes over the past decades. Indeed, the scripts themselves acknowledge places like "ice planets" and "forest moons".But withnow being a yearly event, will the films ever run out of landscapes to use? It would be fun if for the sake of distinction, the franchise's current creators look at some of our own planet's most bewildering locales. Take the calcium ponds of Pamukkale (shown above), which paint an entire Turkish hillside white with a giant staircase of swimming-pool-sized ponds. Pretty, right? And definitely a cool location to feature as an alien planet.So our question of the week is: what location have you seen or visited which would make an awesome planet in theuniverse?Chime in, in the comments below, and HAVE YOUR SAY!