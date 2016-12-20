IFFAM Coverage All News International News International Videos Hollywood News How ScreenAnarchy Works

Have Your Say: Where No STAR WARS Has Gone Before...

Associate Editor, Features; Rotterdam, The Netherlands
3
(Yeah, I know, that's a Star Trek quote. Don't kill me, geeks!)

This week we have Rogue One: A Star Wars Story in cinemas, taking us across the galaxy to such exciting places as "Dusty Rock Planet", "Rainy Rock Planet", and "Tropical Beach Planet". The tendency of globes in the Star Wars universe to feature a single geographical characteristic has been the butt of many jokes over the past decades. Indeed, the scripts themselves acknowledge places like "ice planets" and "forest moons".

But with Star Wars now being a yearly event, will the films ever run out of landscapes to use? It would be fun if for the sake of distinction, the franchise's current creators look at some of our own planet's most bewildering locales. Take the calcium ponds of Pamukkale (shown above), which paint an entire Turkish hillside white with a giant staircase of swimming-pool-sized ponds. Pretty, right? And definitely a cool location to feature as an alien planet.

So our question of the week is: what location have you seen or visited which would make an awesome planet in the Star Wars universe?

Chime in, in the comments below, and HAVE YOUR SAY!

3
  • Ard Vijn

    Alternatively (but still in Turkey) you have the area of Cappadocia, which is full of weird mushroom-like rock formations. Do a Google-image search on it and... well.

  • Kurt

    The crazy North Ethopian sulfur flats would make for an interesting location. (They are featured prominently in the science fiction surreal movie CRUMBS)

  • Ard Vijn

    Damn, I Google-imaged that place and... WOW!

  • Zetobelt

    Zhangjiajie National Forest Park?

  • Ard Vijn

    Very cool, but if they used that everybody would accuse them of ripping off AVATAR!

  • Zetobelt

    Maybe.... a crossover? ;-)

