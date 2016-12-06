IFFAM Coverage Weird Features International Reviews Thrillers Hollywood Features How ScreenAnarchy Works

Have Your Say: What's Your Favorite Movie Musical?

Associate Editor, Features; Rotterdam, The Netherlands (@ardvark23)
Have Your Say: What's Your Favorite Movie Musical?
This week sees Damien Chazelle's musical La La Land opening wide across America. Starring Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone, the film won the audience award at the Toronto Film Festival this year, and many people hail it as a glorious love letter to the legendary Hollywood musicals of the previous century. Some, like our Jason Gorber, see even more in it.

Still... musicals. Hm. While I'm really fond of directors going for broke, can appreciate style over substance -though both is best-, and love absurdity and flights of fancy in films, movie musicals in general for some reason fail to enthral me. Just as some people get thrown out of the drama when the actors start flying in Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, my involvement and carefully built sandcastle of belief often disastrously collapse whenever songs start, especially when I have no fondness of the music genre used.

Still, exceptions do exist. And I have no doubt about other people being totally enchanted by movie musicals.

So my question of the week is: what is your favorite movie musical, and can you explain why? Chime in, in the comments below, and HAVE YOUR SAY!

  • D_user

    In recent times, Johnnie To's Office.

  • Paul M

    Seven Brides for Seven Brothers. Singing in the Rain a close second.

  • Douglas Roy

    Danny Kaye's THE COURT JESTER (1956) and love SINGING IN THE RAIN.

  • Ard Vijn

    I need to show my kids THE COURT JESTER. Seeing as how it's 60 years old, shouldn't there be a kick-ass Blu-ray release out?

  • curtvile

    Classics or newer musicals? Since most my favorites have been said:
    London Road

  • PHANTOM OF THE PARADISE. End of story.

  • dustin chang

    American Astronaut

  • ManateeAdvocate

    Easy. Rocky Horror Picture Show. No contest.

  • Kurt

    Singing In The Rain still cant be beat in my book. (And LALALAND is no Singing in The Rain!)

  • Todd Harrington

    Agreed. Not just my favorite musical, one of my favorite films, full-stop. Watch it at least twice a year now since I've gotten the kids to watch (and love) it as well.

  • rondertaker

    hedwig.

  • One-Eye

    Seconded. Great songs, unique story and inventive, if sometimes scrappy, filmmaking.

    And if 'Midnight Radio' doesn't bring as tear to your eye you have no soul.

