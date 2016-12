Have Your Say: What's Your Favorite Movie Musical?

This week sees Damien Chazelle's musicalopening wide across America. Starring Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone, the film won the audience award at the Toronto Film Festival this year, and many people hail it as a glorious love letter to the legendary Hollywood musicals of the previous century. Some, like our Jason Gorber, see even more in it.Still... musicals. Hm. While I'm really fond of directors going for broke, can appreciate style over substance -though both is best-, and love absurdity and flights of fancy in films, movie musicals in general for some reason fail to enthral me. Just as some people get thrown out of the drama when the actors start flying in, my involvement and carefully built sandcastle of belief often disastrously collapse whenever songs start, especially when I have no fondness of the music genre used.Still, exceptions do exist. And I have no doubt about other people being totally enchanted by movie musicals.So my question of the week is: what is your favorite movie musical, and can you explain why? Chime in, in the comments below, and HAVE YOUR SAY!